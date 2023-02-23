Madison Square Garden's future up for debate with permit set to expire in July

NEW YORK -- A debate is brewing over the future of Madison Square Garden.

The world-famous arena's operating permit is set to expire, and some officials are calling for a move to a different location.

A hearing was held on the issue Wednesday -- the first stop in a review procedure that will end with a vote by the City Council.

Meanwhile, the owners say they have no plans to move the legendary arena. The Garden's current 10-year permit is set to expire in July, and they're pushing for a permanent renewal.

"We are so much more than a building. The Garden is part of this community," said Richard Constable, MSG's executive vice president and global head of Government Affairs and Social Impact.

The decision whether to relocate or not is drawing a lot of public attention. Nearly 200 people attended Wednesday's community board hearing.

Some residents and property owners believe the city should pull the plug, arguing the 20,000 seat arena located atop Penn Station should relocate to improve city transportation.

"For decades, Penn Station has been a dysfunctional embarrassment to the city. It's time for Madison Square Garden to move and time for New York City to have the world class transit hub that our reputation and statute deserves," one person said.

Others believe the iconic arena, home to the New York Knicks and Rangers, needs to stay.

"MSG being at the central hub 34th Street has led to the betterment of my peers and I. We look back on fond memories that we've had there, and to see them go away would be very disheartening to a future generation," another person added.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's sweeping improvement plan for Penn Station, which sits under the venue, calls for a relocated arena. She believes construction could be completed in as little as three years.

MSG, however, is pushing back.

"Gov. Hochul is completely overhauling Penn Station, and none of this work requires MSG to move. Of course, MSG has and will continue to work with the MTA and all relevant agencies to make the Penn Station area plan a reality," said Constable.

MSG officials say it would cost billions of dollars in public funding to relocate the arena from its current home between Seventh and Eighth avenues, adding fans rely on the central location.

"Any plan to move the Garden would cost approximately $8.5 billion in public funding -- a sum better spent on New York's many other priorities," Constable said.

MSG's current permit allows the arena to hold more than 2,500 people. So if the permit expires, games and shows could still go on, but without much of an audience.

The next public session to discuss the future of MSG will be held on March 8.