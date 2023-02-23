Hearing held on Madison Square Garden's future with permit set to expire in July

NEW YORK -- A hearing on the future of Madison Square Garden was held Wednesday night.

MSG's permit expires in July, and the owners have requested a permanent renewal.

Wednesday, Manhattan Community Board 5 held a virtual hearing on the proposal for the arena to stay. Nearly 200 people attended.

MSG says it would cost billions of dollars in public funding to move and that fans rely on the central location.

Others say the arena should move so Penn Station can operate better.

"The Garden does not belong sitting on top of the busiest transportation hub in the western hemisphere," said Robert Yaro, former president of the Regional Plan Association.

"If there was a realistic plan that also addressed the $8.5 billion in public funding, we would of course listen, but that hasn't happened," said Richard Constable, MSG's executive vice president and global head of Government Affairs and Social Impact.

The next public session will be held on March 8.