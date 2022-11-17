Watch CBS News
Macy's Herald Square to unveil 2022 holiday window display

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Another sign of the season is set to be unveiled Thursday. 

Macy's Herald Square will show off this year's version of its world famous holiday windows. 

The 2022 display celebrates togetherness and festive nostalgia with the popular reindeer Tiptoe. 

Each window showcases a different world crafted with materials ranging from yarn to wood to gingerbread. 

This year's theme is "Celebrating the holidays together."

The windows will be unveiled at 4 p.m.

