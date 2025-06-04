New York prosecutors in Luigi Manigone case release copies of notes they say show his motive, planning

New York prosecutors in the Luigi Mangione case released a new filing Wednesday that includes copies of handwritten notes they say Mangione wrote outlining his plot and motivation for killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Prosecutors have previously said Mangione was found with a notebook containing handwritten pages that "express hostility towards the health insurance industry and wealthy executives in particular." They have now released images of some of the pages, which prosecutors describe in the court filing as his "manifesto."

"I finally feel confident about what I will do. The details are finally coming together. And I don't feel any doubt about whether it's right/justified," Mangione allegedly wrote in one note in August prior to the shooting.

Another note apparently references some "good points" made by "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski, who sent bombs targeting scientists through the mail.

"Normies categorize him as an insane serial killer ... and dismiss his ideas," Mangione allegedly wrote.

In another note addressed "to the feds" that prosecutors say was written while he was in custody in Pennsylvania, Mangione allegedly wrote the following: "I do apologize for any strife or trauma, but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming."

"If ever there were an open and shut case ... this case is that case"

In their filing, New York prosecutors also responded to a defense motion to dismiss the terrorism charge against him in the New York state indictment, and also tout what they believe is the strength of their case.

"If ever there were an open and shut case pointing to the defendant's guilt, this case is that case," prosecutors wrote. "Simply put, one would be hard pressed to find a case with such overwhelming evidence of guilt as the identity of the murderer and the premeditated nature of the assassination."

In their argument defending the terrorism charge, prosecutors write, "The particulars of the shooting itself - its target, its timing, its location, and the marking left on the ballistics - all made clear that defendant's intent was not to settle a personal vendetta or to steal something, but to violently broadcast a social and political message to the public at large."

Mangione faces 11 state charges, including murder and terrorism, in New York, in addition to forgery and weapons charges in Pennsylvania. Federal prosecutors have also charged him with stalking, a firearm offense, and murder through the use of a firearm and say they intend to seek the death penalty.

