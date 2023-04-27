Peacock spotted roaming Bronx streets after apparently escaping from Bronx Zoo

Peacock on the loose in the Bronx after reportedly escaping zoo

NEW YORK -- A peacock apparently escaped the Bronx Zoo and was on the loose Wednesday night.

There have been reports from neighbors that the bird was roaming the streets of the Bronx all day and may have even bit someone in the leg.

The Bronx Zoo said, "We assume it is ours," adding they expect it to fly back to the park by morning.