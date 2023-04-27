Watch CBS News
Peacock spotted roaming Bronx streets after apparently escaping from Bronx Zoo

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A peacock apparently escaped the Bronx Zoo and was on the loose Wednesday night.

There have been reports from neighbors that the bird was roaming the streets of the Bronx all day and may have even bit someone in the leg.

The Bronx Zoo said, "We assume it is ours," adding they expect it to fly back to the park by morning.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 11:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

