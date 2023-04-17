Live at 11 a.m.: HUD officials make major funding announcement about homelessness in NYC
NEW YORK - Officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are set to "announce major HUD funding for unsheltered homelessness for New York."
HUD officials Marion McFadden and Alicka Ampry-Samuel will be on hand for the announcement, and they'll be joined by several New York City officials.
You can watch the announcement live at 11 a.m. in the video player above.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.