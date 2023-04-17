Watch CBS News
Live at 11 a.m.: HUD officials make major funding announcement about homelessness in NYC

By Jesse Zanger

CBS New York

NEW YORK - Officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are set to "announce major HUD funding for unsheltered homelessness for New York." 

HUD officials Marion McFadden and Alicka Ampry-Samuel will be on hand for the announcement, and they'll be joined by several New York City officials. 

You can watch the announcement live at 11 a.m. in the video player above. 

First published on April 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

