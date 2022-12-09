Watch CBS News
Lincoln Tunnel becomes last Port Authority crossing to switch to cashless tolls Sunday

NEW YORK -- It's the end of an era for drivers this weekend. 

Starting Sunday, cashless tolling begins at the Lincoln Tunnel. 

Moving forward, tolls for the Hudson River crossing will be fully electronic. Drivers either pay with E-ZPass or will be billed by mail after their license plate is read. 

The Lincoln Tunnel is the last Port Authority crossing to make the switch to cashless tolling. 

The change allows for the deactivation and eventual removal of the Lincoln Tunnel toll booths. 

