Jury selection to begin in Cuba Gooding Jr.'s civil trial stemming from rape allegation
NEW YORK -- Jury selection gets underway Tuesday in the civil trial of Cuba Gooding Jr., who is accused of raping a woman in a New York City hotel nearly 10 years ago.
The plaintiff says Gooding lured her into a hotel room by saying he had to change clothes, then attacked her.
Gooding's lawyers say the two had consensual sex.
The Oscar winner is being sued for $6 million in damages.
Over the years, at least 30 women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against Gooding, accusing him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior.
