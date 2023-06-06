Watch CBS News
Jury selection to begin in Cuba Gooding Jr.'s civil trial stemming from rape allegation

NEW YORK -- Jury selection gets underway Tuesday in the civil trial of Cuba Gooding Jr., who is accused of raping a woman in a New York City hotel nearly 10 years ago.

The plaintiff says Gooding lured her into a hotel room by saying he had to change clothes, then attacked her.

Gooding's lawyers say the two had consensual sex. 

The Oscar winner is being sued for $6 million in damages. 

Over the years, at least 30 women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against Gooding, accusing him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior. 

