John graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University at Albany with dual majors in journalism and communication. He also minored in political science. During his senior year, he juggled both classes and a full-time job as a web producer for News10 ABC in Albany, New York.

He landed his first on-air job as a multimedia journalist at KREX-TV in Grand Junction, Colorado. There, he chased wildfires, reported on politics and stories that made history, like the Aurora Theater shooting. He shot, wrote and edited his own stories.

Prior to joining CBS New York, he was an anchor/reporter at News 12 Networks for almost five years. He covered breaking news and crime. He was the first to uncover the story about a deadly Legionnaires outbreak in the Bronx, and the biggest gang takedown New York City has ever seen.

When John is not pursuing news stories, he loves to travel with his family and friends. Montauk, New York, and Telluride, Colorado, are his two favorite places in the world. He's an avid runner and completed his first marathon in 2019.

He lives on the Upper West Side with his husband and their dog, Belle. John is a Long Island native and graduated from Sachem High School. He says their radio program, WSHR, got him interested in broadcast journalism. He grew up watching CBS New York and is thrilled to cover news in the Tri-State Area.