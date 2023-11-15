Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in Queens, driver sought
NEW YORK -- Police say a man was killed in a hit-and-run in Queens on Wednesday.
It happened around 3 p.m. in Jackson Heights.
Police say a 43-year-old man was walking at 25th Avenue and 85th Street when the driver of a white BMW struck him, then took off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
No arrests have been made.
Police sources say this may have involved a stolen car.
