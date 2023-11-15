Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in Queens, driver sought

Police: 43-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was killed in a hit-and-run in Queens on Wednesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. in Jackson Heights.

Police say a 43-year-old man was walking at 25th Avenue and 85th Street when the driver of a white BMW struck him, then took off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

Police sources say this may have involved a stolen car.