1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in Inwood

1 dead, suspect arrested after shootout with police in Inwood

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shootout with police in Inwood.

Sources say multiple shots were fired as officers tried to make an arrest on Vermilyea Avenue just before 9 p.m. Friday.

One suspect then barricaded himself inside an apartment building.

It's not clear who was killed and who fired the deadly shots.

No police officer were hurt.