1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in Inwood

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shootout with police in Inwood.

Sources say multiple shots were fired as officers tried to make an arrest on Vermilyea Avenue just before 9 p.m. Friday.

One suspect then barricaded himself inside an apartment building.

It's not clear who was killed and who fired the deadly shots.

No police officer were hurt.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 11:16 PM

