Collapsed part of I-95 will reopen in 2 weeks, Shapiro says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A roadway over the collapsed portion of I-95 will open within two weeks, Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a news conference Saturday.

Since the highway collapsed, officials have been hesitant to give a timeline of when the highway would reopen. The news conference with President Joe Biden, Mayor Jim Kenney, Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, Rep. Brendan Boyle and other officials was the first time a timeline was given.

"I can now talk a little bit more about the progress that we're making," Shapiro said. "We will have I-95 reopened within the next two weeks. We are going to get traffic moving again thanks to the extraordinary work that is going on here by these union tradesworkers."

Shapiro thanked officials for the federal support for the construction efforts and pointed out how many people were watching a livestream of the rebuilding efforts.

"We're going to continue to do everything we can in our power to get this back open as quickly and as easily as possible. We're not leaving until it's done," Biden said during the press conference.

Similar to Shapiro, Biden applauded the work of crews at the site and the federal government's coordination with state and local officials.

Before the news conference, Biden flew over the construction scene ahead of a planned reelection campaign rally with labor leaders at the Pennsylvania Convention Center with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I want to thank the fire first responders who dealt with the immediate aftermath and the workers on site. I saw some of them today as we flew over the site. And [they] have been working 24/7 to clear the debris," Biden said during the press conference.

Biden tried to meet with workers, but the crews couldn't spare them, labor leader Ryan Boyer said.

Biden also outlined current and future federal funding to help rebuild the damaged I-95 overpass. He said that $3 million from quick-release emergency funds were provided by the federal government to offset the cost of repairs. Biden called the funds "just a down payment" and said that more aid is on the horizon.

He also noted that 100% of the I-95 rebuilding phase and the work "well over the first 200 days" will be reimbursed by the federal government. After that, Biden says 90% of the work will then be reimbursed.

Biden also made note that Pennsylvania already has $8.9 billion from the bi-partisan infrastructure law, including $6.5 billion for transportation projects that Shapiro can use immediately for the I-95 repairs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.