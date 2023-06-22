Temporary lanes on I-95 in Philadelphia to open Friday, PennDOT says

BREAKING: PennDOT: I-95 temp lanes to open tomorrow BREAKING: PennDOT: I-95 temp lanes to open tomorrow 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- I-95 in Philadelphia will reopen with a temporary roadway on Friday, 12 days after a crash and fire collapsed a portion of the highway, PennDOT said on Thursday.

Sources said the temporary lanes will open at noon.

The temporary roadway on I-95 will have six lanes -- three on each side. Crews began paving the lanes Wednesday night.

The temporary roadway was made with a specially engineered recycled glass foam aggregate from a company based in Delaware County.

Later on Thursday, a truck from the Pocono Raceway equipped with a jet dryer was helping dry out the road so workers could start painting the lane lines.

Crews have been working 24/7 to get the vital interstate reopened as quickly as possible. Residents can watch the construction in real time with livestream. Some bars in the Delaware Valley, and even PhanaVision at the Phillies game, have played the livestream as construction continues.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced I-95 was set to reopen this weekend, but didn't specify which day the interstate would be flowing with traffic once again.

"Everyone has worked around the clock to get this done and we have completed each phase of this project safely and way ahead of schedule," Shapiro said Tuesday.

The high-speed work has led some to question the safety of the temporary highway. PennDOT secretary Mike Carroll tamped down any concerns.

"I have 100% confidence in its ability to withstand the traffic that's on that facility once we open it, and I know that like these other states, it'll work just fine in Pennsylvania," Carroll said earlier this week.

RELATED: I-95 collapse: Hustle and bustle in Tacony with demolishing overpass to rebuild

Shapiro said early estimates of the rebuild will be somewhere between $25 and $30 million. He said the federal government will cover the cost under the disaster declaration that was issued.

"The bottom line is the federal government, the President [Joe Biden], Administrator [Shailen] Bhatt, Secretary [Pete] Buttigieg have made clear they would cover the full cost," Shapiro said.

The collapse caused traffic headaches for commuters and impacted a multitude of businesses in Northeast Philly.

The collapse happened in the early hours of Sunday, June 11, The northbound lanes collapsed following a crash and fire by a tanker carrying more than 8,000 gallons of gasoline. It left the driver of the tanker truck, 53-year-old Nathan Moody, a father of three, dead.

RELATED: Cousin remembers truck driver killed in I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office ruled Moody's death an accident and said he died due to blunt trauma of the head, inhalation and thermal injuries. He was a father of three.

In this handout photo provided by the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, smoke rises from a collapsed section of the I-95 highway on June 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 11: In this handout photo provided by the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, smoke rises from a collapsed section of the I-95 highway on June 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to reports, a tanker

Video from commuters traveling on the highway before the collapse showed the fire engulfing the highway and one of the lanes buckling.

In the days after the collapse, crews demolished the remaining lanes of I-95 and started the process of rebuilding the temporary lanes.

Shapiro signed a disaster declaration one day after the collapse to expedite the rebuilding process of the highway.