I-95 live stream: How watch the work to repair collapsed interstate bridge in Philadelphia

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A livestream to watch the work to repair I-95 in Philadelphia is now online if you want to check it out.

Crews are working to repair I-95 after a tanker truck hauling gasoline crashed and caught fire Sunday, causing a portion of the highway to collapse.

Traffic is now being diverted around the closed-off portion of the highway.

Meanwhile, workers are working around the clock at the collapse site, where most of the debris is cleared out. Then, they'll begin to fill in the gap with a material made from recycled glass by Delaware County-based Aero Aggregates.

That bed of recycled material will then be topped off with a temporary roadway to get traffic moving again.

How to watch the I-95 construction livestream

As promised in a news conference, you can now watch the construction live 24/7 on PennDOT's website.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-230615-frame-228251.jpg
You can now watch a livestream showing the work being done to repair the collapsed portion of I-95. The stream is being hosted on the Pennsylvania state Department of Transportation website. PennDOT

We've also got the stream playing at the top of this article.

Social media users joked that bars should start hosting watch parties or keep this on a TV so patrons can see the progress. Not a bad idea!

First published on June 15, 2023 / 6:35 AM

