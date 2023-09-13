Watch CBS News
Health

How to watch: Gov. Kathy Hochul to give COVID update after CDC recommends fall booster

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

U.S. to start rolling out updated COVID vaccine
U.S. to start rolling out updated COVID vaccine 01:47

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, following the CDC's recommendation that most Americans should receive the update vaccine in order to prevent a fall or winter surge. 

The FDA says most people, starting at 5 years old, can get a single dose of the new Pfizer and Moderna shots, even if they've never had a prior COVID vaccine.

Doses should available this week, in some locations, as early as Wednesday. 

Watch the governor's briefing streaming live at 11:30 a.m. on CBS News New York

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.