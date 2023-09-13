How to watch: Gov. Kathy Hochul to give COVID update after CDC recommends fall booster

U.S. to start rolling out updated COVID vaccine

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, following the CDC's recommendation that most Americans should receive the update vaccine in order to prevent a fall or winter surge.

The FDA says most people, starting at 5 years old, can get a single dose of the new Pfizer and Moderna shots, even if they've never had a prior COVID vaccine.

Doses should available this week, in some locations, as early as Wednesday.

Watch the governor's briefing streaming live at 11:30 a.m. on CBS News New York.