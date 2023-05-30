Multiple people shot in Hollywood Beach, Florida, police say

Hollywood Police respond to reports of a mass shooting Hollywood Police respond to reports of a mass shooting 00:51

At least 9 people have been hospitalized after being shot during a fight between two groups in Hollywood Beach, Florida, police said.

The shooting happened on Monday afternoon near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach resort, CBS News Miami reported.

Four of the nine shot were 17 or younger, while the adult victims ranged in age from 25-65, Hollywood Police public information manager Deanna Bettineschi said at a Monday night briefing. One victim was in surgery while another was in stable condition, she said.

One person has been detained in connection with the shooting, police said, and another person remains at large. Police asked members of the public to share any videos they had of the scene.