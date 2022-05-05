Hearing today on landmark status of West Park Presbyterian Church on Upper West Side

NEW YORK -- A public hearing will be held Thursday over whether to strip an Upper West Side church of its landmark status.

Officials at West Park Presbyterian Church, located at 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, are appealing the designation in order to sell the site to a developer.

They say the 140-year-old Romanesque Revival-style church is crumbling and would need $50 million to repair.

Preservationists oppose the move.

The hearing will get underway at 6:30 p.m.