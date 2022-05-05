Watch CBS News

Hearing today on landmark status of West Park Presbyterian Church on Upper West Side

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Hearing today on landmark status of UWS church 00:27

NEW YORK -- A public hearing will be held Thursday over whether to strip an Upper West Side church of its landmark status. 

Officials at West Park Presbyterian Church, located at 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, are appealing the designation in order to sell the site to a developer.

They say the 140-year-old Romanesque Revival-style church is crumbling and would need $50 million to repair.

Preservationists oppose the move. 

The hearing will get underway at 6:30 p.m.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 8:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.