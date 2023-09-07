Watch CBS News
Oysters harvested in Connecticut recalled; 5 states including PA alerted

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

FDA advises against serving, selling oysters harvested off Connecticut shore
FDA advises against serving, selling oysters harvested off Connecticut shore

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FDA is alerting five states, including Pennsylvania, not to serve or sell oysters from one Connecticut town due to potential contamination.

The advisory applies to restaurant and food retailers that recently purchased raw oysters harvested from Groton, Connecticut. The oysters were harvested from Aug. 28 through Aug. 30 of this year.

According to the FDA, the oysters were distributed to Samuels and Sons Seafood in Pennsylvania and other distributors in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Maryland. A full list of the distributors who received the oysters is on the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference's website.

Contaminated oysters can cause illness and food poisoning symptoms including stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting or fever.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 8:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

