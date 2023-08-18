"Why don't we just send them back to wait in Mexico?": Rep. George Santos says he doesn't want asylum seekers in his district

NEW YORK -- While New York City officials are considering turning prisons, army bases and shipping containers into housing for asylum seekers, embattled Congressman George Santos weighs in with a startling proposal.

He says Mayor Eric Adams should simply send them "back to Mexico."

CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer says Santos is upset because the latest shelter at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center is in his district.

The busloads of asylum seekers arriving in the city are apparently an affront to the Long Island congressman, whose family emigrated here from Brazil.

He told Kramer in an exclusive interview they should be sent back to the Mexican border where they entered the country.

"Look, it's simple. They can't stay here. Instead of keeping them here and giving them court dates for 2032 ... why don't we just send them back to wait in Mexico like they were before? This is not our burden. It shouldn't be our burden," Santos said.

"Send them back to Mexico? They're not from Mexico. They're coming from all over the world," Kramer said.

"For the ones that are not from Mexico, although, Mexico allowed them to invade their sovereignty, then therefore they become responsible for them, and if Mexico doesn't want them there, then that's incumbent that Mexico to handle that with Nicaragua and so on and so forth," Santos said.

"You're saying that Mayor Adams should charter buses?" Kramer said.

"Send them back to the border," Santos said.

"Send them all back to the border? Seriously?" Kramer said.

"Marcia, I don't want them in NY-3," Santos said.

NY-3 is the congressman's district, which includes Long Island and parts of Queens. The part of Queens that he presents includes Queens Village, which is where the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center is located. The city and state just opened a tent city in its parking lot to house 1,000 asylum seekers.

"Creedmoor is in the middle of two residential areas in my district. There's an elementary school across the street. We just had reports coming out of Buffalo in Erie County that a man raped a woman in front of a 3-year-old. I don't want that in NY-3. We don't deserve that," Santos said.

Santos told Kramer he went to the border and spoke to three asylum seekers from Venezuela who told him they walked from their country to the southern border to get into the country.

"How is it compassionate to put these people, who you say walked all from Venezuela in a month to get to the border, and say, 'Sorry, Charlie, we're sending you back'?" Kramer asked.

"I'm compassionate to their plight and to their mission and to everything they've gone through, but that doesn't mean that I'm just going to roll over and let them invade our sovereignty and then have to deal with the fiscal implications of it," Santos said.

The congressman also spoke out against using four soccer field on Randall's Island for another shelter.

As for Creedmoor, he's worried that officials might start putting asylum seekers inside the psychiatric center, which he says could mean thousands more in the community.

The mayor's reaction to Santos was swift and pointed. A City Hall spokesperson said, "The Adams administration doesn't take legal advice from pathological liars."