Gabby Petito Foundation donates $100,000 to National Domestic Abuse Hotline

NEW YORK -- The Gabby Petito Foundation is donating $100,000 to the National Domestic Abuse Hotline.

The money will be used to hire more advocates and cut down on wait times on the hotline.

Petito, a Long Island native, was murdered while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé. Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, later took his own life.

If you or anyone you know is in need of the hotline, it can be reached at 800-799-7233.