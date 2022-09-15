Funeral today for PAPD Officer Anthony Varvaro, killed in crash on way to 9/11 ceremony

NEW YORK -- Family and friends will gather Thursday to say goodbye to Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro.

The dedicated officer and family man was killed on his way to a Sept. 11 commemoration ceremony last Sunday.

Varvaro spent six seasons in Major League Baseball, but his coaches will tell you while he lived the dream of so many young athletes, his true dream was serving in uniform as a police officer.

The Port Authority chief security officer said in a statement, "Officer Varvaro was a pillar of his community and a shining example of what it means to be a public servant. He was a leader and a hero who served with honor and distinction."

A few days ago, friends, family and fellow brothers and sisters in blue lined up for his wake. Later this morning, even more are expected to attend the 37-year-old's funeral service at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church on Staten Island.

Varvaro was assigned to security detail on 9/11 at the World Trade Center site but was killed in a car crash on his way there. He was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver in Jersey City.

He is survived by his wife and four kids.