Funeral today for Newark Firefighter Augusto Acabou, killed in line of duty battling cargo ship fire

NEWARK, N.J. -- A funeral service will be held Thursday for veteran Newark Firefighter Augusto Acabou.

He was one of two firefighters killed in the line of duty last week while battling the massive cargo ship fire at Port Newark.

Members of the Newark community and fire department will join Acabou's loved ones as he is laid to rest at 10 a.m.

It was a painful day Wednesday for the family during his viewing. Firefighters saluted as his casket was carried inside the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, with his family following behind.

Born into a Portuguese family, Acabou's obituary describes him as a "real-life Superman," who brought constant joy to those around him and "touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

Loved ones are proud of the 45-year-old's life choice to serve as a Newark firefighter. He was assigned to Engine 16 and was also in line to rise to the ranks of captain.

He is survived by two brothers, his life partner and her daughter.

Those close to the nine-year veteran reflected on the legacy he will now leave behind.

"A jokester, prankster, funny, knew how to light up a room," said Eddie "Boa" Paulo. "He studied hard, did the very best on the job. He was the guy you wanted to have on your side."

"We are going to do everything to make sure they are laid to rest and honored the way they should be," Mayor Ras Baraka added.

The viewing for the second fallen firefighter, Wayne Brooks Jr., will be held Thursday afternoon, followed by his funeral Friday morning.

CBS New York will live stream today's funeral services beginning at 10 a.m. Watch in the video player above.