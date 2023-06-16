Watch CBS News
Funeral today for FDNY Firefighter Mark Batista, who drowned saving daughter from rip current on Jersey Shore

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Wake held for off-duty FDNY firefighter who drowned in New Jersey
Wake held for off-duty FDNY firefighter who drowned in New Jersey 00:45

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. -- A funeral will be held Friday for FDNY Firefighter Mark Batista who drowned while saving his daughter from a rip current on the Jersey Shore.

Batista died last Friday after jumping into the ocean to rescue his teenage daughter in Avon-by-the-Sea.

Loved ones paid their respects at a wake Thursday, remembering his many sacrifices.

"He rescued his daughter off the Jersey Shore when she was in peril. No greater act of love have any of us witnessed," FDNY Engine Company 226 Captain Peter Culkin said. "We are extremely proud of Mark, we miss him dearly. What we do now is take care of his family."

Batista served as both an EMT and firefighter with the department.

The 33-year-old worked at Engine Company 226 in Downtown Brooklyn.

