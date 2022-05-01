Watch CBS News

Man fatally shot in Queens, police investigating

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed in Queens on Saturday night.

Police say a 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach around 9:30 p.m. on 108th Street and 67th Drive in Forest Hills.

The victim was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting. No arrests have been made so far.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 11:30 PM

