Firefighters battle overnight blaze in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is looking into what caused an overnight fire in the Bronx. 

The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. inside a commercial building on East 155th Street and Courtlandt Avenue in Melrose. 

Citizen video showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the windows and roof. 

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

Firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour. 

December 5, 2022

