FIFA set to announce which cities will host 2026 World Cup

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Soccer fans from around the world have their eyes on New York City, where FIFA will announce which cities will host the 2026 World Cup. 

Roughly two dozen cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico are still in the running. 

The list includes MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

FIFA is set to make the announcement at 5 p.m. Thursday, choosing between 16 and 19 cities in North America, including at least 10 in the U.S.

