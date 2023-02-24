Facial recognition technology at Madison Square Garden and other venues scrutinized at New York City Council hearing

NEW YORK -- Facial recognition technology at entertainment venues and other businesses was under review Friday at a New York City Council hearing.

In 2021, in response to the growing number of companies utilizing the technology, New York City passed laws requiring businesses that use facial recognition to inform customers that it's in use.

City leaders may be trying to take things further after Madison Square Garden came under fire for its use of facial recognition.

"As more entities gain access to facial recognition technology, it increases the potential for improper use," said Council Member Marjorie Velázquez, who chairs the Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection.

At the hearing, Velázquez called on experts in the field to discuss the risks of facial recognition technology.

"Facial recognition relies on large scores of variable personal data, making the systems a potential target of security breaches, information leaks," said Velázquez.

MSG and Radio City Music Hall have taken heat for using facial recognition. James Dolan, chairman of the venues, admitted to using the technology to ban lawyers working for firms suing his company.

Some city leaders believe that crossed a line.

"We must do what we can as a city to protect New Yorkers' privacy and information and ensure that these products are not used in ways that harm consumers and workers," said Velázquez.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams doubled down on that notion.

"There's a point where private and public really come in connection and we can't allow it just run amok, and government has to step in," said Williams.

Dolan, appearing on WFAN a few weeks ago, said his company does not use facial recognition technology against Knicks or Rangers fans at the Garden unless they become "confrontational with other fans, confrontational with the staff, confrontational with the, excuse me, with the ownership."

State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal told CBS2 he introduced a bill that would tweak civil rights laws to prevent venues from banning people who have a valid ticket.

"I don't think every fan who walks into Madison Square Garden should be treated as a suspect," Hoylman-Sigal said on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Facial recognition has also sparked concern from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who recently said the technology may violate anti-bias laws.

James' office claimed Dolan's properties use facial recognition to limit almost 100 law firms from entering.