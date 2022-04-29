NYPD: Suspect wanted after 42-year-old man shot and killed in East Village

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the East Village on Friday. It happened just after 9 a.m. near East 4th Street off Avenue B.

Police were still at the scene Friday afternoon, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

The suspect got into some sort of dispute with the victim, 42, before shots were fired, according to police. It was not immediately clear what it was about.

Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach and leg. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not immediately release the victim's name because his death was still pending family notification.

The suspect left the scene wearing all black and possibly on a bicycle, police said.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video and asking for tips from the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.