Doug Williams

Doug has been an on-air personality at two of New York's regional sports networks since first entering the workforce in 2013.

He started in the digital content space at the YES Network. He produced, edited, and hosted multiple YouTube series as well as podcasts. His work at YES eventually got him discovered by their cross-town rival, SNY. Doug spent 7 years there as an anchor, host, and reporter, covering the biggest local and national sports stories all throughout. He started as a general assignment reporter while hosting their overnight sports news show "Geico SportsNite" on weekends. A few years later, Doug became the full-time host of the nightly talk show "Baseball Night in New York."

Doug is the son of two former local newsers and grew up in Connecticut. He went on to attend Elon University in North Carolina with a major in Broadcast Journalism. Doug has lived in New York his entire adult life and recently got married in October of 2022! He and his wife Emily (and dog Milo) live in Manhattan.