Trump makes first public appearance since assassination attempt

Washington — Former President Donald Trump arrived Monday night at the Republican National Convention, making his first public appearance since he survived an assassination attempt two days earlier.

Trump was rushed off stage Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania after a gunman opened fire, brazing the former president's right ear, killing one attendee and critically injuring two others. Trump told ABC News earlier Monday that his ear is recovering and that the assassination attempt has had "an impact" on him. He said he hopes the bandage would be off his ear by the time he formally accepts the nomination in a speech Thursday night.

But the former president appeared with the bandage over his ear Monday night, receiving a warm greeting from his family and allies. RNC delegates cheered and chanted, "We love Trump, we love Trump."

Trump's staff did not allow a New York Post reporter to take photos of the large bandage over his ear during an interview on the way to Milwaukee. Trump showed the reporter a large bruise on his right forearm from the impact of Secret Service agents pulling him to the ground and covering him after the shooting started.

"I'm supposed to be dead," Trump said in the interview. "The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle."