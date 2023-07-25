Watch CBS News
Detention hearing scheduled for N.J. school bus monitor Amanda Davila in death of 6-year-old Faja Williams

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

SOMERSET, N.J. -- A detention hearing will be held Tuesday for New Jersey school bus monitor Amanda Davila in the death of 6-year-old Faja Williams.

Davila, 27, faces manslaughter and child endangerment charges.

Authorities say Davila ignored Williams for 14 minutes while the child, who is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, suffocated from her seatbelt.

Police say the seatbelt became tight around her neck after the bus hit several bumps. 

"This lady is on the cellphone. [Faja]'s back there fighting for her life. She's not even looking back," Williams' father, Wali Williams, told CBS New York in a heartbreaking interview.

"Is it that loud on the vehicle? Is it that loud?" said her mother, Najmah Nash. "She makes sounds. She has a voice."

Davila is being held at Somerset County Jail. 

