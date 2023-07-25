Detention hearing scheduled for N.J. school bus monitor Amanda Davila in death of 6-year-old Faja Williams
SOMERSET, N.J. -- A detention hearing will be held Tuesday for New Jersey school bus monitor Amanda Davila in the death of 6-year-old Faja Williams.
Davila, 27, faces manslaughter and child endangerment charges.
Authorities say Davila ignored Williams for 14 minutes while the child, who is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, suffocated from her seatbelt.
Police say the seatbelt became tight around her neck after the bus hit several bumps.
- Read More: Bus monitor Amanda Davlia charged after 6-year-old Faja Williams dies while being transported to Somerset County school
"This lady is on the cellphone. [Faja]'s back there fighting for her life. She's not even looking back," Williams' father, Wali Williams, told CBS New York in a heartbreaking interview.
"Is it that loud on the vehicle? Is it that loud?" said her mother, Najmah Nash. "She makes sounds. She has a voice."
Davila is being held at Somerset County Jail.
