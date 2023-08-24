Deadly wrong way crash shuts down southbound lanes of Whitestone Expressway in Queens
NEW YORK -- A deadly crash has shut down the southbound lanes of the Whitestone Expressway at Linden Place in Queens.
The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on the expressway near Ulmer Street.
Police said a black Honda Pilot was traveling the wrong way and struck a Honda HRE.
The 45-year-old driver of the Honda HRE was killed, along with a 25-year-old man in the Honda Pilot.
A 35-year-old woman from the Honda Pilot is also in critical condition, and a 26-year-old man was ejected but is in stable condition.
Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area for the morning commute as the investigation continues.
