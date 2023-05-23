Kashmira Patel killed trying to save dog from raging house fire in Herricks, New York, family says

HERRICKS, N.Y. -- One person is dead and several others are injured following an overnight fire on Long Island.

The flames broke out around 3 a.m. Tuesday inside a split ranch home on Lafayette Street in Herricks.

"The flame was up to high above, it was horrifying," neighbor Judy Landow said.

The house was filled with eight family members gathering for a funeral. Seven got out safely, but 60-year-old Kashmira Patel went back in for a beloved pet and never came out.

"She went to get the dog, because she considered her a daughter. She actually helped her mom out of the house and she went back," said the victim's niece, Chush Patel.

Both she and the dog perished. Heartbroken relatives say Patel, a devoted mom and daughter, was staying over for her father's funeral.

They claim it took at least 20 minutes for firefighters to arrive, and the one hydrant didn't work.

"Fire hydrants are 300 feet away from the house, so they took another while to get the water started. So by that time, the whole house has been burned down," Patel said.

Fire officials said it was a quick response by nine departments with 60 firefighters. One nearby hydrant failed, but that did not affect response time. A line electrical wire in front of the house briefly blocked their entry

"Both police and fire officials attempted to make entry, it was untenable, too fierce. They could not get into the house to search for that missing person from the family," Chief Michael Uttaro said.

Fire officials add with a fire raging, minutes feel like hours.

"The fire spread so quickly, so fast -- crazy so fast," said neighbor Jet Chen. "The whole house gone."

The seven survivors, ages 21 into their 60s, were taken to area hospitals for minor to moderate smoke inhalation.

The family is still trying to figure out what started the fire. The fire marshal says nothing appears suspicious.