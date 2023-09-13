Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured after 14-day manhunt: police

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted killer who escaped from Chester County Prison at the end of August, was captured on Wednesday, State Police said.

Cavalcante was taken into custody without incident on day 14 of the manhunt after he evaded hundreds of law enforcement personnel for two weeks.

Pennsylvania State Police are planning a news conference at 9:30 a.m. in Kennett Square - the time has been pushed back from 9 a.m. Cavalcante is being taken to PSP's Avondale barracks.

Images from Chopper 3 showed a crew of officers in camouflage escorting Cavalcante.

Danelo Cavalcante is captured by law enforcement in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 as a manhunt for the escaped Chester County Prisoner entered its 14th day. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Cavalcante was clad in a gray Eagles hooded sweatshirt and led by law enforcement.

Pennsylvania State Police, along with other authorities, surrounded Cavalcante in northern Chester County in the area of South Coventry Township.

The manhunt spanned several parts of Chester County after being spotted several times by residents or law enforcement.

Cavalcante was spotted 1.5 miles away from the prison in Pocopson Township days after escaping. He was then spotted in the Longwood Gardens area on two different occasions throughout the search.

Police believe Cavalcante, a native of Brazil, broke the perimeter set up by law enforcement through an underground tunnel or drainage ditch at Longwood Gardens.

The manhunt for Cavalcante shifted to northern Chester County after he stole a van from a dairy farm.

Days later, Cavalcante changed his appearance and stole a .22 rifle from a homeowner in the East Nantmeal area. Police said the homeowner fired several shots at the convicted killer but were unsure if they hit him.

Chester County officials were initially tight-lipped about how Cavalcante escaped the prison.

But nearly a week after the search, officials released a video of Cavalcante using his arms and legs to push himself up a prison wall, which was the same way another inmate got out earlier this year.

Once he was on the roof, Cavalcante got past additional layers of razor wire and a corrections officer failed to notice the inmate's escape.

The corrections officer was placed on administrative leave and eventually fired, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said. The officer worked at the prison for 18 years.

Before his escape, Cavalcante was set to be transferred to a state correctional institution after being sentenced to life without parole for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in the Phoenixville area in 2021 in front of her two young kids.

One day after Cavalcante escaped from prison, his public defender filed a motion seeking a new trial or a new sentence, according to documents obtained by CBS News Philadelphia's Chief Investigator Joe Holden.

Attorneys for Cavalcante argued there was insufficient evidence presented at trial for a first-degree murder conviction.

Judge Patrick Carmody quickly denied the requests for a new trial and sentencing. He said what Cavalcante did was one of the most horrific homicides the court has witnessed.

Cavalcante also had a warrant in a murder case in Brazil, where he arrived several years ago as a fugitive, according to court documents.

Early in the search, police broadcasted a message from Cavalcante's mother in Portuguese urging him to surrender.

Cavalcante's sister is being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and has been entered into a deportation proceeding, police said. Authorities said she was an "overstay" and chose not to assist in her brother's capture.

Chester County officials and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said anyone who helped Cavalcante will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. It's unclear if he had any help during his time on the run.

Cavalcante's prison escape wasn't the first in Pennsylvania this year.

Michael Burham escaped the Warren County Jail and was on the run for more than a week before he was captured.

Local, state and federal agencies were involved in the manhunt for Burham, a homicide suspect.

In Philadelphia, two men –Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant – escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg. They were both taken into custody after being on the run for several days.

Several others were charged with helping the escape.