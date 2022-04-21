Watch CBS News

Child in critical condition after falling down elevator shaft in the Bronx

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A special needs child is in critical condition after falling down an elevator shaft in the Bronx, police said Thursday.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. at a building on the Grand Concourse, officials said.

The boy is approximately 6 and lives on the building's first floor, according to police.

The child ran up the stairs to the roof of the building. On the roof, he managed to get into the elevator equipment room and apparently slipped through a small hole down the shaft. 

He was taken to Harlem Hospital with a skull fracture.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 2:37 PM

