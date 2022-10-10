Watch CBS News
Candlelight vigil today for East Orange teen Letrell Duncan, shot to death near school

By CBS New York Team

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- A candlelight vigil will be held Monday in East Orange for a beloved student-athlete shot and killed as he walked home from school. 

Family, friends and community leaders will gather near East Orange Campus High School to call for justice in the case. 

Investigators say 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was shot four times just blocks from the school last Monday. 

It's unclear if Duncan, a standout basketball player, was the intended target. 

Monday's vigil will get underway at 1 p.m. on the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue. 

First published on October 10, 2022 / 6:42 AM

