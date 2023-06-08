Watch Live: Gov. Phil Murphy gives update on "unhealthy" air quality levels due to Canada wildfires

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is giving an update on the air quality concerns Thursday morning in Newark.

For a second day in a row, the state extended its "unhealthy" air quality advisory, now active through Friday.

⚠️The previously issued Air Quality Action Day for Thursday, June 8th is being upgraded to the Unhealthy category statewide. In addition, this alert has been extended to Friday, June 9th at 11:59 pm. pic.twitter.com/jUD4098mgU — New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (@NewJerseyDEP) June 8, 2023

Some schools switched to remote learning for the day, while others are planning for early dismissals. The concerns also forced the cancellation of after school programs.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with parents outside an elementary school in Montclair who said they supported the decision to leave early.

"I absolutely think that it's wise that they're canceling school, sending people home early. The health of students, staff and faculty really of our utmost concern," one person said.

"I came to work yesterday and I had to leave early because my eyes started -- because of the smoke, my eyes, I couldn't see," another person added. "So I had to leave early and drive home in pain."

In Paterson, first responders mobilized an air quality action plan that increases the number of ambulances on the street.

"We're seeing a big spike in respiratory calls, and we want to make sure nobody has to wait for an ambulance. When we're talking respiratory, we're talking immediate life danger," said Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott.

CBS2 also spoke with a pulmonologist who said his practice has been inundated.

He said he normally gets two or three calls a day, but received more than 20 in the last two days.