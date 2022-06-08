Buzzagogo recalls 'Allergy Bee Gone For Kids' nasal swabs

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A recall for parents to be aware of as allergy season and summer approaches.

Buzzagogo is recalling their "Allergy Bee Gone For Kids" nasal swab remedy.

Buzzagogo Allergy Bee Gone Nasal Swab recall Food & Drug Administration

They said it could be contaminated with higher levels of yeast and mold, which may contain bacteria.

The affected lot is 2006491 with an expiration date of 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116.

This recall is in place because it could lead to serious complications for immunocompromised patients who are most likely to use it.

For more information and next steps, head to the Food & Drug Administration's website at this link.