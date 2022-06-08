Watch CBS News
Local News

Buzzagogo recalls 'Allergy Bee Gone For Kids' nasal swabs

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A recall for parents to be aware of as allergy season and summer approaches.

Buzzagogo is recalling their "Allergy Bee Gone For Kids" nasal swab remedy.

nasal-swab-recall-copy.jpg
Buzzagogo Allergy Bee Gone Nasal Swab recall Food & Drug Administration

They said it could be contaminated with higher levels of yeast and mold, which may contain bacteria.

The affected lot is 2006491 with an expiration date of 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116.

This recall is in place because it could lead to serious complications for immunocompromised patients who are most likely to use it.

For more information and next steps, head to the Food & Drug Administration's website at this link.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 6:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.