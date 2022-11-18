Busy weekend expected at area airports as Thanksgiving travel begins

NEW YORK -- With Thanksgiving coming up next week, holiday travel season is now underway.

AAA expects nearly 55 million people to hit the road or catch flight. TSA anticipates airports will be busier this year than last, and most likely very close to pre-pandemic levels.

The agency expects to screen as many as 2.5 million passengers nationwide Wednesday.

To help streamline getting through security, pack smart and be aware of what can and cannot travel with you. Do not bring firearms or other weapons to the checkpoint, and bring an acceptable form of identification.

TSA officials say following these tips, especially when it comes to firearms, is key.

"TSA was formed right after 9/11. Our mission was to protect the country going forward across the entire transportation system," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. "We constantly look at the intelligence, the streaming to give us an indicator as to what groups can do or are planning to do with respect to any incident in the United States in the transportation system."

The agency says the three busiest days during the Thanksgiving travel period are Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday following.

Airports are also warning that parking may be in short supply, so it's best to reserve a spot ahead of time.

