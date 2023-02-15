Watch CBS News
Buffalo supermarket shooter faces sentencing Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The gunman convicted of killing eight people in a racist mass shooting inside a Buffalo supermarket will be sentenced Wednesday. 

All of 19-year-old Payton Gendron's victims were Black in the 2022 massacre.

His sentencing hearing gets underway at 9:30 a.m. at Erie County Court in Buffalo. 

This will not be the end of Gendron's legal battles. He still faces federal hate crime charges

February 15, 2023

