Buffalo supermarket shooter faces sentencing Wednesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The gunman convicted of killing eight people in a racist mass shooting inside a Buffalo supermarket will be sentenced Wednesday.
All of 19-year-old Payton Gendron's victims were Black in the 2022 massacre.
His sentencing hearing gets underway at 9:30 a.m. at Erie County Court in Buffalo.
This will not be the end of Gendron's legal battles. He still faces federal hate crime charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.