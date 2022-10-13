Watch CBS News
Brother and sister, both 13, injured by hit-and-run driver in Coram, N.Y.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CORAM, N.Y. -- Two siblings are hurt, one critically, following a hit-and-run Wednesday on Long Island. 

Police said the brother and sister, both 13 years old, were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were struck just after 7 p.m.

The teens were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where the boy was listed in critical condition. 

Police said the girl suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK. 

There's no word on a description of the car police are looking for. 

