Brooklyn's Community Board 11 approves Coney Island casino project

NEW YORK -- The plan for a Coney Island casino is gaining more support.

Community Board 11 in Brooklyn voted Thursday night to approve the project known as "The Coney."

The developers behind the plan say it would revitalize the boardwalk and surrounding area.

In spring 2023, state lawmakers authorized up to three casino licenses downstate, which includes the city, Long Island and Westchester.

No word when those licenses will be granted.