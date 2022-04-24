Watch CBS News

Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday.

Police say three men were shot on Clay Avenue in the Claremont section just after 7:30 p.m.

A 27-year-old man who was shot in the chest was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two victims, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, were both shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

Police say the suspected gunman fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

