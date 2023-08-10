1 dead after boat crashes into house in Great South Bay off Town of Islip

Boat crashes into home on island off Long Island

TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. -- One person was killed when a boat overturned Thursday and crashed into a small island off Long Island.

Crews are on the scene at Great South Bay in the Town of Islip.

It appears the boat struck a house on the island.

Police say one person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Stick with CBS New York for more on this developing story.