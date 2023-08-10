1 dead after boat crashes into house in Great South Bay off Town of Islip
TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. -- One person was killed when a boat overturned Thursday and crashed into a small island off Long Island.
Crews are on the scene at Great South Bay in the Town of Islip.
It appears the boat struck a house on the island.
Police say one person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
Stick with CBS New York for more on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.