Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after boat crashes into house in Great South Bay off Town of Islip

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Boat crashes into home on island off Long Island
Boat crashes into home on island off Long Island 01:07

TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. -- One person was killed when a boat overturned Thursday and crashed into a small island off Long Island. 

Crews are on the scene at Great South Bay in the Town of Islip. 

It appears the boat struck a house on the island.   

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories around the area, including a boat that crashed into a house in Great South Bay off Long Island. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Police say one person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Stick with CBS New York for more on this developing story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 9:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.