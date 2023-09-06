BetterTogether: CBS New York partners with Harlem barbershop for back-to-school haircuts and supplies

Back in Harlem for Day 2 of back-to-school haircuts

Back in Harlem for Day 2 of back-to-school haircuts

NEW YORK -- Kids are getting ready for back-to-school this week, many with a fresh cut.

Here at CBS New York we believe we are #BetterTogether, so we're teaming up with Big Russ Barber Shop in Harlem and New York Common Pantry to offer back-to-school haircuts and supplies for Harlem families.

Kids were abuzz with excitement Tuesday, getting fresh before seeing their friends. They also got to choose from school supplies featuring their favorite characters.

"It's like therapy, because when people come to get their hair cut, they want to talk about any and everything," said owner Russell Smith. "One of my priorities when it comes to my body is my hair, and I take really good care of it."

Our #BetterTogether Pack to School community event is being held again Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and we'll have live coverage all day.