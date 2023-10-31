AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Pedro DaSilva in Newark, New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for missing 3-year-old Pedro DaSilva in New Jersey.
Authorities issued the alert Tuesday morning, saying the boy was last seen in Newark.
It comes as police are investigating reports of a stolen car in the area of Wilson Avenue and Komorn Street.
Authorities say the child was seen wearing a red hooded sweater and gray pants.
He is believed to be with a man wearing a black North Face jacket, black pants and white sneakers.
