Watch CBS News
Local News

AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Pedro DaSilva in Newark, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEWARK, N.J. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for missing 3-year-old Pedro DaSilva in New Jersey. 

Authorities issued the alert Tuesday morning, saying the boy was last seen in Newark

It comes as police are investigating reports of a stolen car in the area of Wilson Avenue and Komorn Street.

Authorities say the child was seen wearing a red hooded sweater and gray pants. 

He is believed to be with a man wearing a black North Face jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates in this developing story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 10:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.