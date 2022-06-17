Multiple people shot at Alabama church, suspect in custody

Several people were shot at a church in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday night, police said. A suspect, who has not been named, is in custody.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department said it received a call of an active shooter at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church at approximately 6:22 p.m. local time. The department said "multiple people" were shot, but did not say if anyone was killed. The exact number of victims and their conditions was unknown.

The church had posted on its website that it was holding a potluck between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Police are expected to hold a press conference at 8 p.m. local time to provide more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.