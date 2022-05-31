80-year-old woman shot by stray bullet sitting in her Queens home

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting in Queens where an 80-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet.

Police say she was sitting in her home on 128th Street when the bullet came through her front window and hit her in the arm.

Video shows multiple bullet holes through the window.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in South Richmond Hill.

The woman is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

