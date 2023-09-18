6-year-old Alimou Diallo reported missing from his Newark home, police say
NEWARK, N.J. -- A desperate search is underway for missing 6-year-old Alimou Diallo in Newark.
Police say the boy was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday inside his Elizabeth Avenue home, before his mother noticed he was missing around 5 a.m.
As CBS New York's Nick Caloway reports from the scene, police and firefighters are searching block-by-block in the neighborhood and combing through Weequahic Park, which is right across the street from the family's home. It's made up of thick woods and a lake.
Alimou, who is diagnosed with autism, was wearing a black T-shirt with a "Love" logo in red and white letters, blue Crocs, off-white shorts and a diaper.
Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).
