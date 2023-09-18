Watch CBS News
Local News

6-year-old Alimou Diallo reported missing from his Newark home, police say

By Nick Caloway

/ CBS New York

Family, first responders searching for missing boy in Newark
Family, first responders searching for missing boy in Newark 01:26

NEWARK, N.J. -- A desperate search is underway for missing 6-year-old Alimou Diallo in Newark.

Police say the boy was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday inside his Elizabeth Avenue home, before his mother noticed he was missing around 5 a.m.

As CBS New York's Nick Caloway reports from the scene, police and firefighters are searching block-by-block in the neighborhood and combing through Weequahic Park, which is right across the street from the family's home. It's made up of thick woods and a lake. 

Alimou, who is diagnosed with autism, was wearing a black T-shirt with a "Love" logo in red and white letters, blue Crocs, off-white shorts and a diaper.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Stick with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 11:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.