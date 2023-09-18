6-year-old Alimou Diallo found safe after being reported missing from his Newark home, police say

Family, first responders searching for missing boy in Newark

Family, first responders searching for missing boy in Newark

Family, first responders searching for missing boy in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police say 6-year-old Alimou Diallo has been found safe following a frantic search in Newark.

Newark Police said the child was found sleeping inside a parked car near Hansbury and Elizabeth avenues.

Diallo, who is diagnosed with autism, was seen around 2 a.m. Monday inside his Elizabeth Avenue home, before his mother noticed he was missing around 5 a.m.

Police and firefighters searched block-by-block in the neighborhood and combed through Weequahic Park, which is right across the street from the family's home.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story.